Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7406 Ridgewick Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7406 Ridgewick Drive
7406 Ridgewick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7406 Ridgewick Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Dallas with a spacious backyard perfect for children and pets! Decorative lighting and luxury vinyl flooring add a nice touch to this move in ready home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive have any available units?
7406 Ridgewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7406 Ridgewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Ridgewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Ridgewick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7406 Ridgewick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive offer parking?
No, 7406 Ridgewick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 Ridgewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive have a pool?
No, 7406 Ridgewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 7406 Ridgewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Ridgewick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 Ridgewick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 Ridgewick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
