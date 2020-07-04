All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7403 Morton Street

7403 Morton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Morton Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Detached over-sized 2 car garage with large storage room. Near Lovers and Inwood where the action is at! Great back yard for dogs. Longer lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Morton Street have any available units?
7403 Morton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 Morton Street have?
Some of 7403 Morton Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Morton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Morton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 Morton Street is pet friendly.
Does 7403 Morton Street offer parking?
Yes, 7403 Morton Street offers parking.
Does 7403 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 7403 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 7403 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 Morton Street has units with dishwashers.

