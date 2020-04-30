All apartments in Dallas
7373 Valley View Lane

7373 Valley View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7373 Valley View Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Urban Oasis Living in North Dallas
City North defines urban oasis living. Our inviting and casual community compliments the modern, on-the-move lifestyles of our residents. City Norths relaxed ambiance is perfect for lounging on the weekends or reconnecting after a long day at work with a serene pool and grilling areas, dog retreat, and exclusive fitness center.

Reinvent your definition of home with sophisticated finishes in our loft-studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes perfect for effortless living and entertaining. Our bright, open floor plans include granite counter tops, lofty 9-foot ceilings, and distinctive faux hardwood floors. Your four-legged companion will woof! calling City North home, too!

We look forward to welcoming you to your new home at City North!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7373 Valley View Lane have any available units?
7373 Valley View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7373 Valley View Lane have?
Some of 7373 Valley View Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7373 Valley View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7373 Valley View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 Valley View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7373 Valley View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7373 Valley View Lane offer parking?
No, 7373 Valley View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7373 Valley View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7373 Valley View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 Valley View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7373 Valley View Lane has a pool.
Does 7373 Valley View Lane have accessible units?
No, 7373 Valley View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 Valley View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7373 Valley View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

