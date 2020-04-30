7373 Valley View Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed gym pool bbq/grill

Urban Oasis Living in North Dallas

City North defines urban oasis living. Our inviting and casual community compliments the modern, on-the-move lifestyles of our residents. City Norths relaxed ambiance is perfect for lounging on the weekends or reconnecting after a long day at work with a serene pool and grilling areas, dog retreat, and exclusive fitness center.



Reinvent your definition of home with sophisticated finishes in our loft-studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes perfect for effortless living and entertaining. Our bright, open floor plans include granite counter tops, lofty 9-foot ceilings, and distinctive faux hardwood floors. Your four-legged companion will woof! calling City North home, too!



We look forward to welcoming you to your new home at City North!