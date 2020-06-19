Rent Calculator
7347 Highland Heather Lane
7347 Highland Heather Lane
7347 Highland Heather Lane
Location
7347 Highland Heather Lane, Dallas, TX 75248
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely newer one-story home with loads of natural light! 10 foot ceilings! Master Bath has jacuzzi tub. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room and family room. Fenced back yard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7347 Highland Heather Lane have any available units?
7347 Highland Heather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7347 Highland Heather Lane have?
Some of 7347 Highland Heather Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7347 Highland Heather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7347 Highland Heather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 Highland Heather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7347 Highland Heather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7347 Highland Heather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7347 Highland Heather Lane offers parking.
Does 7347 Highland Heather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7347 Highland Heather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 Highland Heather Lane have a pool?
No, 7347 Highland Heather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7347 Highland Heather Lane have accessible units?
No, 7347 Highland Heather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 Highland Heather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7347 Highland Heather Lane has units with dishwashers.
