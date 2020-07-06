Rent Calculator
7339 Oakstone Dr
7339 Oakstone Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7339 Oakstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You don't want to miss out on this 4 bedroom Dallas home! - Great value for this spacious 4 bedroom home! Two large living areas and two eating areas. Covered patio. A must see!
(RLNE4933484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr have any available units?
7339 Oakstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7339 Oakstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Oakstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Oakstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7339 Oakstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr offer parking?
No, 7339 Oakstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7339 Oakstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr have a pool?
No, 7339 Oakstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 7339 Oakstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7339 Oakstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7339 Oakstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7339 Oakstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
