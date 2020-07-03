All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7320 Maringo Dr

7320 Maringo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7320 Maringo Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOUNTAIN CABIN HIDEAWAY - Property Id: 98684

Rustic feel with hardwoods throughout central heat & air 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage updated kitchen includes fridge with icemaker gas stove microwave dishwasher seperate laundry room with washer & dryer deck storage shed fabulous back yard with lots of trees
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Maringo Dr have any available units?
7320 Maringo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 Maringo Dr have?
Some of 7320 Maringo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Maringo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Maringo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Maringo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Maringo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Maringo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Maringo Dr offers parking.
Does 7320 Maringo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 Maringo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Maringo Dr have a pool?
No, 7320 Maringo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Maringo Dr have accessible units?
No, 7320 Maringo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Maringo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Maringo Dr has units with dishwashers.

