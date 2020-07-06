7317 Pineberry Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedrooms duplex with an open floor plan. Closet for washer and dryer. Convenient to nice shopping and restaurants. Spacious bathroom with dual sinks and shelving. Nice patio outside sliding glass door.