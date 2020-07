Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Full month free. Must move in by 10.15.2019

Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,798 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!