7309 Gayglen Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:38 PM
7309 Gayglen Drive
7309 Gayglen Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7309 Gayglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath with wood and tile floors through-out. Located in popular Woodland City Subdivision. Close to Trinity River, downtown Dallas, entertainment, freeways, schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive have any available units?
7309 Gayglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7309 Gayglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Gayglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Gayglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Gayglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Gayglen Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Gayglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive have a pool?
No, 7309 Gayglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Gayglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Gayglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Gayglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Gayglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
