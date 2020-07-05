Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7308 Amber.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7308 Amber
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:49 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7308 Amber
7308 Amber Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7308 Amber Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom Available - Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath brick home. All new laminate flooring, ss appliances, new counter tops etc.. large fenced back yard and garage
(RLNE5125447)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7308 Amber have any available units?
7308 Amber doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7308 Amber currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Amber is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Amber pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 Amber is pet friendly.
Does 7308 Amber offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Amber offers parking.
Does 7308 Amber have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Amber does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Amber have a pool?
No, 7308 Amber does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Amber have accessible units?
No, 7308 Amber does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Amber have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Amber does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Amber have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Amber does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University