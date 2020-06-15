All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7305 Hedge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7305 Hedge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7305 Hedge Drive

7305 Hedge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7305 Hedge Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Very well maintained home in stablished neighborhood with easy access to I-20. Recently painted, ceramic tile in leaving ares, garage converted into a fourth bedroom. Huge back yard with brick grill and covered porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Hedge Drive have any available units?
7305 Hedge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 Hedge Drive have?
Some of 7305 Hedge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Hedge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Hedge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Hedge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Hedge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7305 Hedge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Hedge Drive offers parking.
Does 7305 Hedge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Hedge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Hedge Drive have a pool?
No, 7305 Hedge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Hedge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305 Hedge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Hedge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Hedge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University