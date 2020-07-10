Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7302 Robin Road
7302 Robin Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7302 Robin Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Home. Open floor plan plus a bonus room that could be used for a study.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7302 Robin Road have any available units?
7302 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7302 Robin Road have?
Some of 7302 Robin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7302 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7302 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Robin Road offers parking.
Does 7302 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7302 Robin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 7302 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7302 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 7302 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.
