Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
730 Mcdowell Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:39 AM
1 of 1
730 Mcdowell Ave
730 Mcdowell Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
730 Mcdowell Ave, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
By Dallas Zoo $1200.00 - Property Id: 126065
$1200.00 Monthly Rent
$1200.00 Deposit
3 Bedroom
1 Bath
Central Air
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126065
Property Id 126065
(RLNE4927750)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave have any available units?
730 Mcdowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 730 Mcdowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
730 Mcdowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Mcdowell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Mcdowell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave offer parking?
No, 730 Mcdowell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Mcdowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave have a pool?
No, 730 Mcdowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 730 Mcdowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Mcdowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Mcdowell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 Mcdowell Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
