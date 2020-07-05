727 N Zang Boulevard

Amenities

28 unit new construction boutique apartment walking distance to Bishop Arts District. Unit mix includes studios up to multi story lofts. Interior spaces utilize custom CNC fabricated pegboard wall storage system allowing included furniture-storage pieces to be configured however tenant sees fit; Bed frames, end tables, cabinets, drawers systems, shelves, storage boxes, desks all work together to create an amazing aesthetic and efficient storage solutions. Leases includes Spectrum hi speed internet, Spectrum cable package, water and gas utility. Tenant only pays electricity. No extra fees i.e. garbage, parking, admin etc. Property fronts rail street car that connects to downtown Dallas.