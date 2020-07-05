All apartments in Dallas
Location

727 North Zang Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
28 unit new construction boutique apartment walking distance to Bishop Arts District. Unit mix includes studios up to multi story lofts. Interior spaces utilize custom CNC fabricated pegboard wall storage system allowing included furniture-storage pieces to be configured however tenant sees fit; Bed frames, end tables, cabinets, drawers systems, shelves, storage boxes, desks all work together to create an amazing aesthetic and efficient storage solutions. Leases includes Spectrum hi speed internet, Spectrum cable package, water and gas utility. Tenant only pays electricity. No extra fees i.e. garbage, parking, admin etc. Property fronts rail street car that connects to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 N Zang Boulevard have any available units?
727 N Zang Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 N Zang Boulevard have?
Some of 727 N Zang Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 N Zang Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
727 N Zang Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 N Zang Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 727 N Zang Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 727 N Zang Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 727 N Zang Boulevard offers parking.
Does 727 N Zang Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 N Zang Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 N Zang Boulevard have a pool?
No, 727 N Zang Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 727 N Zang Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 727 N Zang Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 727 N Zang Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 N Zang Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

