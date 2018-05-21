Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 726 Scottsboro Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
726 Scottsboro Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
726 Scottsboro Lane
726 Scottsboro Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
726 Scottsboro Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have any available units?
726 Scottsboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 726 Scottsboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
726 Scottsboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Scottsboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane offer parking?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have a pool?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University