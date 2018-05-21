All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

726 Scottsboro Lane

726 Scottsboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

726 Scottsboro Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have any available units?
726 Scottsboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 726 Scottsboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
726 Scottsboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Scottsboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane offer parking?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have a pool?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Scottsboro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Scottsboro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

