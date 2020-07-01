All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 726 Bluewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
726 Bluewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

726 Bluewood Drive

726 Bluewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

726 Bluewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, fresh paint, washer and dryer connections, central air/heat, ceiling fans throughout and a big fenced-in backyard. It's located off of W Camp Wisdom Rd, where you'll find the bus stop and various establishments including Walgreens, McDonald's, Family Dollar and more. The home also provides easy access to I-35!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Bluewood Drive have any available units?
726 Bluewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Bluewood Drive have?
Some of 726 Bluewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Bluewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Bluewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Bluewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Bluewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 726 Bluewood Drive offer parking?
No, 726 Bluewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 726 Bluewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Bluewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Bluewood Drive have a pool?
No, 726 Bluewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 Bluewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Bluewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Bluewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Bluewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University