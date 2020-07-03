All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

7248 Charles Court

7248 Charles Court · No Longer Available
Location

7248 Charles Court, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced backyard. The home is in a great location, near lots of shopping including Dollar General, 7-Eleven, Metro by T-Mobile, Goodwill and much more. It offers easy access to John Ireland Elementary School, Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Little Steps Learning Center, and the Lake June DART Station!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Charles Court have any available units?
7248 Charles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Charles Court have?
Some of 7248 Charles Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Charles Court currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Charles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Charles Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7248 Charles Court is pet friendly.
Does 7248 Charles Court offer parking?
No, 7248 Charles Court does not offer parking.
Does 7248 Charles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7248 Charles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Charles Court have a pool?
No, 7248 Charles Court does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Charles Court have accessible units?
No, 7248 Charles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Charles Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7248 Charles Court does not have units with dishwashers.

