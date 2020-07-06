All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7235 Long Canyon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7235 Long Canyon Trail
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:49 AM

7235 Long Canyon Trail

7235 Long Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7235 Long Canyon Trail, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail have any available units?
7235 Long Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7235 Long Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7235 Long Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 Long Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7235 Long Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 7235 Long Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7235 Long Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 7235 Long Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 7235 Long Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7235 Long Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 Long Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7235 Long Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University