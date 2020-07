Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous 1950's ranch style custom built home--nicely painted--nice and bright! Oversized kitchen, and baths! Tons of built in storage throughout+walk ins+oversized garage. Original hardwoods shine throughout. Close to DART, White Rock Lake, parks and schools! This home has lots of space, mature trees and charm! Includes all kitchen appliances, W-D and ALL yardwork! We are roommate friendly and pet friendly!