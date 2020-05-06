7219 Coronado Avenue

Amenities
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath located near White Rock Lake ready for immediate move-in.
Perfect for a first family home! Hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen is fully equipped with a range oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Also comes with a washer and dryer! Master bedroom features a walk-in closet!
Includes a very nifty attic pace for extra storage room.
2 car garage and 2 story deck is perfect for backyard BBQ's and family gatherings!
This will not last long! Schedule your showing today!