Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7219 Coronado Avenue

7219 Coronado Avenue
Location

7219 Coronado Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath located near White Rock Lake ready for immediate move-in.
Perfect for a first family home! Hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen is fully equipped with a range oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Also comes with a washer and dryer! Master bedroom features a walk-in closet!
Includes a very nifty attic pace for extra storage room.
2 car garage and 2 story deck is perfect for backyard BBQ's and family gatherings!
This will not last long! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
7219 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 7219 Coronado Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7219 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7219 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 7219 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7219 Coronado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 7219 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7219 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7219 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 Coronado Avenue has units with dishwashers.

