7211 Dogwood Creek Lane

Executive Style home in gated community with security guard on duty 7-7 daily. Soaring ceilings and incredible creek views! Excellent curb appeal and loads of natural light. Sparkling community pool and walking trails. Spacious kitchen with 42 inch custom cabinetry. Beautifully shaded back yard with over-sized pergola overlooking creek and wooded green belt. Appliances include refrigerator.