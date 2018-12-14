All apartments in Dallas
Location

716 Newell Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***UPDATED move in date***

Hollywood Heights Rental: 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Duplex Unit

The property is in the heart of Hollywood Heights neighborhood. This is one of 2 duplex properties on Newell and is surrounded by long term homeowners. The neighborhood hosts an annual Easter parade, Christmas party, Halloween party, market and many other fun events. The school district is Lakewood elementary and is nearby to Santa Fe Trail taking you to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum and Lindsley Park.

• 716 Newell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
• 875 sq ft – 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath
• Kitchen remodel features high quality appliances: dishwasher/
French door refrigerator & gas range stove
• Hard wood floors throughout
• Desirable Open floor plan
• Fire place
• Central HVAC
• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
• Lots of natural light
• Off Street Parking
• Most dogs/cats welcomed
• Rent: $1525
• Security Deposit: $1525
• Available: June 1st , 2020

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant. **Washer / Dryer appliances provided for an additional $30/month.

Property Video: https://youtu.be/Fzvm2HfEEAc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Newell Avenue have any available units?
716 Newell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Newell Avenue have?
Some of 716 Newell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Newell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 Newell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Newell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Newell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 716 Newell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 Newell Avenue offers parking.
Does 716 Newell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Newell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Newell Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 Newell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 Newell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 Newell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Newell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Newell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

