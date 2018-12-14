Amenities

***UPDATED move in date***



Hollywood Heights Rental: 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Duplex Unit



The property is in the heart of Hollywood Heights neighborhood. This is one of 2 duplex properties on Newell and is surrounded by long term homeowners. The neighborhood hosts an annual Easter parade, Christmas party, Halloween party, market and many other fun events. The school district is Lakewood elementary and is nearby to Santa Fe Trail taking you to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum and Lindsley Park.



• 716 Newell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223

• 875 sq ft – 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath

• Kitchen remodel features high quality appliances: dishwasher/

French door refrigerator & gas range stove

• Hard wood floors throughout

• Desirable Open floor plan

• Fire place

• Central HVAC

• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

• Lots of natural light

• Off Street Parking

• Most dogs/cats welcomed

• Rent: $1525

• Security Deposit: $1525

• Available: June 1st , 2020



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant. **Washer / Dryer appliances provided for an additional $30/month.



Property Video: https://youtu.be/Fzvm2HfEEAc