All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7150 Skillman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7150 Skillman St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

7150 Skillman St

7150 Skillman St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7150 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5817661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Skillman St have any available units?
7150 Skillman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7150 Skillman St currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Skillman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Skillman St pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Skillman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7150 Skillman St offer parking?
No, 7150 Skillman St does not offer parking.
Does 7150 Skillman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Skillman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Skillman St have a pool?
Yes, 7150 Skillman St has a pool.
Does 7150 Skillman St have accessible units?
No, 7150 Skillman St does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Skillman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Skillman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7150 Skillman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7150 Skillman St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University