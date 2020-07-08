All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

715 Deerwood Dr

715 Deerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

715 Deerwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Near I-35 & Camp Wisdom - (Ready to Move In) 1 Story House Near I-35 & Camp Wisdom Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Vent-a-hood, Central (Gas) Heat & Air, (Gas) Hot Water Heater and Large Back Yard. (New Interior 2 Tone Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Planks, Blinds & Misc. Items). Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE5716991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Deerwood Dr have any available units?
715 Deerwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 715 Deerwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
715 Deerwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Deerwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Deerwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 715 Deerwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 715 Deerwood Dr offers parking.
Does 715 Deerwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Deerwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Deerwood Dr have a pool?
No, 715 Deerwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 715 Deerwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 715 Deerwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Deerwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Deerwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Deerwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Deerwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

