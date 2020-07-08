715 Deerwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Near I-35 & Camp Wisdom - (Ready to Move In) 1 Story House Near I-35 & Camp Wisdom Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Vent-a-hood, Central (Gas) Heat & Air, (Gas) Hot Water Heater and Large Back Yard. (New Interior 2 Tone Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Planks, Blinds & Misc. Items). Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



