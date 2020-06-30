All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7142 Nutmeg Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7142 Nutmeg Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7142 Nutmeg Ln

7142 Nutmeg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7142 Nutmeg Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 Nutmeg Ln have any available units?
7142 Nutmeg Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7142 Nutmeg Ln have?
Some of 7142 Nutmeg Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7142 Nutmeg Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Nutmeg Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Nutmeg Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7142 Nutmeg Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7142 Nutmeg Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7142 Nutmeg Ln offers parking.
Does 7142 Nutmeg Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7142 Nutmeg Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Nutmeg Ln have a pool?
No, 7142 Nutmeg Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7142 Nutmeg Ln have accessible units?
No, 7142 Nutmeg Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Nutmeg Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7142 Nutmeg Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University