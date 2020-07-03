Rent Calculator
7129 Lanyon Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM
7129 Lanyon Drive
7129 Lanyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7129 Lanyon Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7129 Lanyon Drive have any available units?
7129 Lanyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7129 Lanyon Drive have?
Some of 7129 Lanyon Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7129 Lanyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7129 Lanyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 Lanyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7129 Lanyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7129 Lanyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7129 Lanyon Drive offers parking.
Does 7129 Lanyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7129 Lanyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 Lanyon Drive have a pool?
No, 7129 Lanyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7129 Lanyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7129 Lanyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 Lanyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7129 Lanyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
