Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7124 Nutmeg Lane

7124 Nutmeg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Nutmeg Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Nutmeg Lane have any available units?
7124 Nutmeg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7124 Nutmeg Lane have?
Some of 7124 Nutmeg Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Nutmeg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Nutmeg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Nutmeg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7124 Nutmeg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7124 Nutmeg Lane offer parking?
No, 7124 Nutmeg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7124 Nutmeg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Nutmeg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Nutmeg Lane have a pool?
No, 7124 Nutmeg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Nutmeg Lane have accessible units?
No, 7124 Nutmeg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Nutmeg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7124 Nutmeg Lane has units with dishwashers.

