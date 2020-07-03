Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
7116 Winterwood Lane
7116 Winterwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7116 Winterwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood on the Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Established Prestonwood neighborhood. Spacious home with vaulted ceiling and amazing fireplace. New carpet and refrigerator being installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7116 Winterwood Lane have any available units?
7116 Winterwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7116 Winterwood Lane have?
Some of 7116 Winterwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7116 Winterwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Winterwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Winterwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7116 Winterwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7116 Winterwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7116 Winterwood Lane offers parking.
Does 7116 Winterwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7116 Winterwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Winterwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7116 Winterwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Winterwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7116 Winterwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Winterwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7116 Winterwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
