All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7113 Pleasant View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7113 Pleasant View Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:17 AM

7113 Pleasant View Drive

7113 Pleasant View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7113 Pleasant View Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautifully updated spacious 3 bedroom duplex in a popular & quiet neighborhood. Close to White Rock Lake. Nice laminate wood floors, ceramic tile & marble throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, gas cooktop & eat-in kitchen. Two large living rooms & two car garage. Gas fireplace. Master bedroom includes crown molding, access to a patio & a huge walk-in closet & storage. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants and a Sprouts farmers market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 Pleasant View Drive have any available units?
7113 Pleasant View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 Pleasant View Drive have?
Some of 7113 Pleasant View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 Pleasant View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Pleasant View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Pleasant View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7113 Pleasant View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7113 Pleasant View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7113 Pleasant View Drive offers parking.
Does 7113 Pleasant View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 Pleasant View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Pleasant View Drive have a pool?
No, 7113 Pleasant View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Pleasant View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7113 Pleasant View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Pleasant View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7113 Pleasant View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University