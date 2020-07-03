7113 Pleasant View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautifully updated spacious 3 bedroom duplex in a popular & quiet neighborhood. Close to White Rock Lake. Nice laminate wood floors, ceramic tile & marble throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, gas cooktop & eat-in kitchen. Two large living rooms & two car garage. Gas fireplace. Master bedroom includes crown molding, access to a patio & a huge walk-in closet & storage. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants and a Sprouts farmers market!