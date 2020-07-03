All apartments in Dallas
7112 Casablanca Court
7112 Casablanca Court

7112 Casablanca Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7112 Casablanca Ct, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood on the Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great North Dallas Location. Richardson School District. Easy access to downtown or Plano. Split bedrooms & private kitchen with breakfast room and tons of storage. Very clean. Large Living and dinning room. Engineered wood floors in bedrooms, large living room and dinning room. Beautiful. Nice paint. Plenty of light with 3 glass sliding doors. Enjoy 2 private patios in this Prestonwood neighborhood. AC replaced 4 yrs ago. Roof 5 yrs ago. Windows 2 yrs ago. Plenty of shopping and easy access to major highways. Call today to view & rent this large half duplex. Quiet neighborhood. No cats. One small dog; case by case with restrictions. Each adult must qualify; rental, employment, criminal, credit history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Casablanca Court have any available units?
7112 Casablanca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7112 Casablanca Court have?
Some of 7112 Casablanca Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Casablanca Court currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Casablanca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Casablanca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Casablanca Court is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Casablanca Court offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Casablanca Court offers parking.
Does 7112 Casablanca Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Casablanca Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Casablanca Court have a pool?
No, 7112 Casablanca Court does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Casablanca Court have accessible units?
No, 7112 Casablanca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Casablanca Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7112 Casablanca Court has units with dishwashers.

