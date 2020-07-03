7112 Casablanca Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great North Dallas Location. Richardson School District. Easy access to downtown or Plano. Split bedrooms & private kitchen with breakfast room and tons of storage. Very clean. Large Living and dinning room. Engineered wood floors in bedrooms, large living room and dinning room. Beautiful. Nice paint. Plenty of light with 3 glass sliding doors. Enjoy 2 private patios in this Prestonwood neighborhood. AC replaced 4 yrs ago. Roof 5 yrs ago. Windows 2 yrs ago. Plenty of shopping and easy access to major highways. Call today to view & rent this large half duplex. Quiet neighborhood. No cats. One small dog; case by case with restrictions. Each adult must qualify; rental, employment, criminal, credit history.