Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

1 Story Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, Central (Electric) Heat and Air and Fenced Back Yard. Please apply online at cwsparks.com. $40.00 application fee per adult over 18. App fees must be received before your app will be processed. (No Section 8) (No Pets)