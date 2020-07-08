Amenities
2 BR/1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in East Dallas Neighborhood
$1,650
Immediate availability for a 2 bed/1 bath single family home located in the East Dallas/Mount Auburn neighborhood near Downtown. Easy commute to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum via the Santa Fe Trail by foot/bicycle.
• 711 Parkview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
• 1,200 sq ft., 2 Bed/1 Bath w/detached garage
• Kitchen features ALL NEW Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher) and NEW Kitchen Floor
• Laundry Room equipped w/Hookups and ample space with storage
(Washer & Dryer at additional cost per month)
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Updated Bathroom with NEW floor and Vanity
• Central Air Conditioning and heating
• Large backyard fully fenced w/detached garage (Garage available at
additional cost per month)
• Front Porch with space for sitting area
• Bi-weekly lawn service included
• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed
• Off Street and additional Driveway Parking
• Rent: $1,650
• Security Deposit: $1,650
• Detached 1 car garage: $100
• Washer & Dryer available for $30 per month
• One-time Pet Deposit: $400 (non-refundable)
(Video Link: https://youtu.be/NqfeHpMy3Ls )
***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.