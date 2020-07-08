All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:42 PM

711 Parkview Avenue

711 Parkview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 Parkview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 BR/1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in East Dallas Neighborhood

$1,650

Immediate availability for a 2 bed/1 bath single family home located in the East Dallas/Mount Auburn neighborhood near Downtown. Easy commute to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum via the Santa Fe Trail by foot/bicycle.

• 711 Parkview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
• 1,200 sq ft., 2 Bed/1 Bath w/detached garage
• Kitchen features ALL NEW Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher) and NEW Kitchen Floor
• Laundry Room equipped w/Hookups and ample space with storage
(Washer & Dryer at additional cost per month)
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Updated Bathroom with NEW floor and Vanity
• Central Air Conditioning and heating
• Large backyard fully fenced w/detached garage (Garage available at
additional cost per month)
• Front Porch with space for sitting area
• Bi-weekly lawn service included
• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed
• Off Street and additional Driveway Parking
• Rent: $1,650
• Security Deposit: $1,650
• Detached 1 car garage: $100
• Washer & Dryer available for $30 per month
• One-time Pet Deposit: $400 (non-refundable)

(Video Link: https://youtu.be/NqfeHpMy3Ls )

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Parkview Avenue have any available units?
711 Parkview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Parkview Avenue have?
Some of 711 Parkview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Parkview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 Parkview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Parkview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Parkview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 711 Parkview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 711 Parkview Avenue offers parking.
Does 711 Parkview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Parkview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Parkview Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 Parkview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 Parkview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 Parkview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Parkview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Parkview Avenue has units with dishwashers.

