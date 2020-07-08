Amenities

2 BR/1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in East Dallas Neighborhood



$1,650



Immediate availability for a 2 bed/1 bath single family home located in the East Dallas/Mount Auburn neighborhood near Downtown. Easy commute to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum via the Santa Fe Trail by foot/bicycle.



• 711 Parkview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223

• 1,200 sq ft., 2 Bed/1 Bath w/detached garage

• Kitchen features ALL NEW Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas

Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher) and NEW Kitchen Floor

• Laundry Room equipped w/Hookups and ample space with storage

(Washer & Dryer at additional cost per month)

• Hardwood floors throughout

• Updated Bathroom with NEW floor and Vanity

• Central Air Conditioning and heating

• Large backyard fully fenced w/detached garage (Garage available at

additional cost per month)

• Front Porch with space for sitting area

• Bi-weekly lawn service included

• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed

• Off Street and additional Driveway Parking

• Rent: $1,650

• Security Deposit: $1,650

• Detached 1 car garage: $100

• Washer & Dryer available for $30 per month

• One-time Pet Deposit: $400 (non-refundable)



(Video Link: https://youtu.be/NqfeHpMy3Ls )



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.