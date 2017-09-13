All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7107 Coronado Avenue

7107 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7107 Coronado Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great single family house in Lakewood Trails - C Streets with large fenced backyard (perfect for pets), well-appointed interior, Lakewood elementary school, great location. Appliances included (tenant to provide washer and dryer).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
7107 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7107 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7107 Coronado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7107 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
No, 7107 Coronado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7107 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7107 Coronado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 7107 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7107 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7107 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7107 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 Coronado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7107 Coronado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

