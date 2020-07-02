7105 Rolling Fork Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven w/d hookup Property Amenities game room garage

(MUST SEE) 1 Story Brick House on Corner Lot with Guest House Featuring: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Game Room, Sun Room, Very Large Dining & Living Combo with Fireplace and Bar, Guest House has 1 Bedroom & Bathroom, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection, Double Built in Oven, Cook top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Central Heat & Air and Fenced Back Yard. Please apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $40.00 application fee per adult over 18. Application Fees must be received before your application will be processed. No smoking. No Section 8. No Pets. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.