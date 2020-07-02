All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7105 Rolling Fork Drive

Location

7105 Rolling Fork Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
garage
(MUST SEE) 1 Story Brick House on Corner Lot with Guest House Featuring: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Game Room, Sun Room, Very Large Dining & Living Combo with Fireplace and Bar, Guest House has 1 Bedroom & Bathroom, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection, Double Built in Oven, Cook top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Central Heat & Air and Fenced Back Yard. Please apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $40.00 application fee per adult over 18. Application Fees must be received before your application will be processed. No smoking. No Section 8. No Pets. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive have any available units?
7105 Rolling Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive have?
Some of 7105 Rolling Fork Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Rolling Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Rolling Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Rolling Fork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7105 Rolling Fork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7105 Rolling Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7105 Rolling Fork Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 7105 Rolling Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 7105 Rolling Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Rolling Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 Rolling Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.

