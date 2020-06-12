All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7103 Sierra Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7103 Sierra Way
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

7103 Sierra Way

7103 Sierra Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7103 Sierra Way, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Tons of amenities; garden tub, built in bookshelves, sprinkler system, faux granite counter tops & back splash. Split bdrm floorplan. Large family rm with fireplace. Large fenced backyard. Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 Sierra Way have any available units?
7103 Sierra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 Sierra Way have?
Some of 7103 Sierra Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 Sierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
7103 Sierra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 Sierra Way pet-friendly?
No, 7103 Sierra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7103 Sierra Way offer parking?
Yes, 7103 Sierra Way offers parking.
Does 7103 Sierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 Sierra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 Sierra Way have a pool?
No, 7103 Sierra Way does not have a pool.
Does 7103 Sierra Way have accessible units?
No, 7103 Sierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 Sierra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 Sierra Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University