Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
709 E Kirnwood Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
709 E Kirnwood Drive
709 East Kirnwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
709 East Kirnwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3bd-2ba-2ga in Dallas!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive have any available units?
709 E Kirnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 709 E Kirnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 E Kirnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E Kirnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 E Kirnwood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 709 E Kirnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 E Kirnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 709 E Kirnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 E Kirnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 E Kirnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 E Kirnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 E Kirnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
