All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7077 Watercrest Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:20 PM

7077 Watercrest Pkwy

7077 Watercrest Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7077 Watercrest Parkway, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1,145-1,645 / 667-988sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, 4 Laundry rooms, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1075

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy have any available units?
7077 Watercrest Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy have?
Some of 7077 Watercrest Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7077 Watercrest Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7077 Watercrest Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7077 Watercrest Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 7077 Watercrest Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7077 Watercrest Pkwy offers parking.
Does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7077 Watercrest Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 7077 Watercrest Pkwy has a pool.
Does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 7077 Watercrest Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 7077 Watercrest Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7077 Watercrest Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakridge
515 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University