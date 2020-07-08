All apartments in Dallas
707 Fort Worth Ave

707 Fort Worth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 Fort Worth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5730090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Fort Worth Ave have any available units?
707 Fort Worth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 707 Fort Worth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
707 Fort Worth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Fort Worth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 707 Fort Worth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 707 Fort Worth Ave offer parking?
No, 707 Fort Worth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 707 Fort Worth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Fort Worth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Fort Worth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 707 Fort Worth Ave has a pool.
Does 707 Fort Worth Ave have accessible units?
No, 707 Fort Worth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Fort Worth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Fort Worth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Fort Worth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Fort Worth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

