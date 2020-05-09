Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:16 PM
706 Tenna Loma Court
706 Tenna Loma Court
No Longer Available
Location
706 Tenna Loma Court, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Crisp and clean three bedroom home in West Kessler, adjacent to million dollar homes. Great hardwoods, gracious room sizes, stainless appliances, washer and dryer included. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 Tenna Loma Court have any available units?
706 Tenna Loma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 706 Tenna Loma Court have?
Some of 706 Tenna Loma Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 706 Tenna Loma Court currently offering any rent specials?
706 Tenna Loma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Tenna Loma Court pet-friendly?
No, 706 Tenna Loma Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 706 Tenna Loma Court offer parking?
Yes, 706 Tenna Loma Court offers parking.
Does 706 Tenna Loma Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Tenna Loma Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Tenna Loma Court have a pool?
No, 706 Tenna Loma Court does not have a pool.
Does 706 Tenna Loma Court have accessible units?
No, 706 Tenna Loma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Tenna Loma Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Tenna Loma Court has units with dishwashers.
