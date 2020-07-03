Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
704 S Clinton Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 4
704 S Clinton Avenue
704 South Clinton Avenue
No Longer Available
704 South Clinton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully completely remodeled rental property ready for move in!!!!! The property has beautiful new hardwood flooring throughout, new blinds, fresh paint, and all new stainless appliances.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 S Clinton Avenue have any available units?
704 S Clinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 704 S Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 704 S Clinton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 704 S Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 S Clinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 S Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 S Clinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 704 S Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 704 S Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 704 S Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 S Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 S Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 S Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 S Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 S Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 S Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 S Clinton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
