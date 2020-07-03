7033 Chantilly Lane

Amenities

IMPECCABLE home in Lakewood Elementary!! Fresh paint! Hardwood floors throughout with exception of tiled wet areas & entry. Galley Kitch w brick wall, Granite counters, stainless appliances includes frig. TONS of light with gorgeous views of beautifully landscaped yard, mature trees. Large patio for outdoor entertaining. Ample closets,and built-ins. Large 2 car ATTACHED garage. EXCELLENT LOCATION: Walking distance to White Rock Lake and Lakewood Park, close to downtown Dallas, GREAT neighborhood. Pets: case by case, NO CATS! $50 application fee per adult.