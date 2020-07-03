All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7033 Chantilly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7033 Chantilly Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:47 PM

7033 Chantilly Lane

7033 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7033 Chantilly Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
IMPECCABLE home in Lakewood Elementary!! Fresh paint! Hardwood floors throughout with exception of tiled wet areas & entry. Galley Kitch w brick wall, Granite counters, stainless appliances includes frig. TONS of light with gorgeous views of beautifully landscaped yard, mature trees. Large patio for outdoor entertaining. Ample closets,and built-ins. Large 2 car ATTACHED garage. EXCELLENT LOCATION: Walking distance to White Rock Lake and Lakewood Park, close to downtown Dallas, GREAT neighborhood. Pets: case by case, NO CATS! $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
7033 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 7033 Chantilly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7033 Chantilly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7033 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7033 Chantilly Lane offers parking.
Does 7033 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
No, 7033 Chantilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7033 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 7033 Chantilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7033 Chantilly Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University