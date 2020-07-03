Rent Calculator
7031 Holly Hill Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:11 PM
1 of 12
7031 Holly Hill Drive
7031 Holly Hill Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7031 Holly Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive have any available units?
7031 Holly Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7031 Holly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Holly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Holly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7031 Holly Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7031 Holly Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
