Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7027 Hedge Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:07 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7027 Hedge Drive
7027 Hedge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7027 Hedge Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7027 Hedge Drive have any available units?
7027 Hedge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7027 Hedge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Hedge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Hedge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Hedge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7027 Hedge Drive offer parking?
No, 7027 Hedge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7027 Hedge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Hedge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Hedge Drive have a pool?
No, 7027 Hedge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Hedge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7027 Hedge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Hedge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 Hedge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7027 Hedge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7027 Hedge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
