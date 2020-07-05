Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7021 Nandina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7021 Nandina Drive
7021 Nandina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7021 Nandina Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with updates throughout. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. See MLS transaction desk for application requirements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7021 Nandina Drive have any available units?
7021 Nandina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7021 Nandina Drive have?
Some of 7021 Nandina Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7021 Nandina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Nandina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Nandina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7021 Nandina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7021 Nandina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Nandina Drive offers parking.
Does 7021 Nandina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Nandina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Nandina Drive have a pool?
No, 7021 Nandina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Nandina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7021 Nandina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Nandina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7021 Nandina Drive has units with dishwashers.
