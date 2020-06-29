All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7014 Dalewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7014 Dalewood Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:29 AM

7014 Dalewood Lane

7014 Dalewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7014 Dalewood Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with wood flooring, large open living and dining area with a formal space or could be an office. Master offers en suite & 2nd bath and bedroom down the hall.
Large backyard with a covered patio. Close to White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Dalewood Lane have any available units?
7014 Dalewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Dalewood Lane have?
Some of 7014 Dalewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Dalewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Dalewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Dalewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Dalewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7014 Dalewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Dalewood Lane offers parking.
Does 7014 Dalewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Dalewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Dalewood Lane have a pool?
No, 7014 Dalewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7014 Dalewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7014 Dalewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Dalewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 Dalewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University