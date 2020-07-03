All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7007 Midbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7007 Midbury Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:57 AM

7007 Midbury Drive

7007 Midbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7007 Midbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, updated 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a huge backyard...Almost .5 acre lot! Neutral colors and open floorplan. Generous room sizes. Single Story. Come see! Available June 15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Midbury Drive have any available units?
7007 Midbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7007 Midbury Drive have?
Some of 7007 Midbury Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 Midbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Midbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Midbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive offer parking?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have a pool?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Midbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University