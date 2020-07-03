Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7007 Midbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7007 Midbury Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7007 Midbury Drive
7007 Midbury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7007 Midbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious, updated 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a huge backyard...Almost .5 acre lot! Neutral colors and open floorplan. Generous room sizes. Single Story. Come see! Available June 15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have any available units?
7007 Midbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7007 Midbury Drive have?
Some of 7007 Midbury Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7007 Midbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Midbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Midbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive offer parking?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have a pool?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 7007 Midbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Midbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Midbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University