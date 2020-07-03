7005 Lattimore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Mature Live Oaks Add To The Curb Appeal Of This Beautiful & Heavily Landscaped Corner Lot! Exemplary Plano Schools! Custom Features Include: Updated Flooring Throughout (Hardwoods, Stone & Carpets)* Front Plantation Shutters* Vaulted Ceilings* Split Bedroom Floor Plan* Updated Kitchen Boasts Granite Countertops, Wine Fridge, Double Ovens, Refrigerator & SS Jenn-Aire Appliances* Breakfast Area Adjoins The Kitchen And Has Wall Of Built-Ins* Two Living Areas* Backyard Oasis Features A Beautiful Heated Pool & Spa With Flagstone Coping, Split Level Patio Area And A Pergola* Separate Play Yard* Gorgeous Yard & Tranquil Pool! Homeowner Pays For Pool & Yard Care + HOA Fee!