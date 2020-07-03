All apartments in Dallas
Location

7005 Lattimore Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Mature Live Oaks Add To The Curb Appeal Of This Beautiful & Heavily Landscaped Corner Lot! Exemplary Plano Schools! Custom Features Include: Updated Flooring Throughout (Hardwoods, Stone & Carpets)* Front Plantation Shutters* Vaulted Ceilings* Split Bedroom Floor Plan* Updated Kitchen Boasts Granite Countertops, Wine Fridge, Double Ovens, Refrigerator & SS Jenn-Aire Appliances* Breakfast Area Adjoins The Kitchen And Has Wall Of Built-Ins* Two Living Areas* Backyard Oasis Features A Beautiful Heated Pool & Spa With Flagstone Coping, Split Level Patio Area And A Pergola* Separate Play Yard* Gorgeous Yard & Tranquil Pool! Homeowner Pays For Pool & Yard Care + HOA Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Lattimore Drive have any available units?
7005 Lattimore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 Lattimore Drive have?
Some of 7005 Lattimore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 Lattimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Lattimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Lattimore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Lattimore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7005 Lattimore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Lattimore Drive offers parking.
Does 7005 Lattimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Lattimore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Lattimore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7005 Lattimore Drive has a pool.
Does 7005 Lattimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7005 Lattimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Lattimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 Lattimore Drive has units with dishwashers.

