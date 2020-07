Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious Windsor Park. New HVAC, New PVC Plumbing, Life time foundation warranty, This home has a fabulous floor plan. Hand Scraped Wood Floors, Granite throughout, new cabinets throughout, new fixtures throughout, new windows, oversized shower in master, oversized laundry room with sink, all new doors, new fence, too much to list a must see!