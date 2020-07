Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2 bed, 2 bath Austin-stone cottage in Lakewood Elementary! Additional room in the back of home can also function as a study or office. This lovely cottage is located on an oversized corner lot in sought after Lakewood Hills neighborhood. Updates include fresh paint in July '17, brand new refrigerator in the kitchen, new front door, and two new side doors off secondary living area. The oversized backyard offers a detached storage room.