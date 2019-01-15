All apartments in Dallas
6928 Atha Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6928 Atha Drive

6928 Atha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6928 Atha Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bocce court
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, off-street parking, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near N Jim Miller Rd and Loop 12, where you'll find establishments including Antiques R Us, Exxon, Groveside Tobacco Gallery and more. The home is also a short distance from local schools including Frederick Douglas Elementary School and EB Comstock Middle School. You can walk to the bus stop!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 Atha Drive have any available units?
6928 Atha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 Atha Drive have?
Some of 6928 Atha Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 Atha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6928 Atha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 Atha Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6928 Atha Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6928 Atha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6928 Atha Drive offers parking.
Does 6928 Atha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 Atha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 Atha Drive have a pool?
No, 6928 Atha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6928 Atha Drive have accessible units?
No, 6928 Atha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 Atha Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6928 Atha Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

